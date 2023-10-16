JOPLIN, Mo — The Missouri Southern Lions hit the road this week, desperately needing a win after falling in their last three contests.

The team they have this weekend is a team they’ve had a lot of success against in the past.

They will travel up to Jefferson City to take on the Lincoln Blue Tigers (0-7).

Missouri Southern has won 10 straight against Lincoln dating all the way back to 1974.

MSSU sits at 3-4 on the season, so a win this Saturday would be a great step in getting back on track and the team getting their confidence back.

We spoke to the team on Monday about facing a team that is winless on the season.

Junior Offensive Lineman Kenneth Fehrman said, “I mean, it’s always different going on away games. You have things you don’t plan for sometimes. But I think it’s going to be nice to get away from Joplin for a little bit. Go see a new field. We haven’t been there in two years. We’re going to try to execute the best we can”.

Sophomore Linebacker Colton Bass said, “Yeah, we just got to stay focused and treat it like any other week. The stats don’t really matter because it’s the MIAA and you never know what’s going to happen every week. So we just got to stay locked in”.

Head Coach Atiba Bradley said, “The difference of preparing for a Pittsburg or preparing for a Lincoln really just it lies on us, our attitude, our demeanor. And we got to make sure they’re the same, because you guys know how momentum is. You guys know how teams are. If you let a team hang around, if you mess around and we’re just going to go out, you’ll mess around and get embarrassed. And so we got to make sure that we’re dialed in and got a good game plan for them”.

Saturday’s game is slated for a 2:00 p.m. kickoff time at Dwight T. Reed Stadium.