Missouri Southern knocked out of MIAA tournament by Central Oklahoma

JOPLIN, MO. — The Missouri Southern men’s basketball team hosted Central Oklahoma in the quarterfinals of the MIAA tournament Wednesday night.

Despite big performances from Cam Martin and Stan Scott, Southern fell to UCO 109-101, eliminating them from the MIAA tournament.

The Lions never led at any point in the game and only tied the score once. With the loss, they will likely not be selected for the central regional.

The Missouri Southern women’s team also lost in the MIAA tournament quarterfinals to top-seeded Fort Hays State 71-44, effectively ending their season.