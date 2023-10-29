JOPLIN, Mo — There were five inductees for the MSSU Athletics Hall of Fame, Class of 2023.

Bill Martz (Mertiorius Service)—

Martz is a Lionbacker and has been a supporter of the Lions for 25 years.

He has attended games at Southern since the mid 1970’s. He serves on the Lionbacker Steering Committee while working hard on the membership drive for the purpose of improving student-athlete opportunities.

Kaney Tyler (MSSU Women’s Soccer, 2004-07)—

Tyler is the most successful goalie in Lions history. She holds career program records in wins with 33 and shutouts with 28.

She is the only player in Lion history to have 8 or more wins and a GAA below 0.90 and at least 1,500 minutes in goal in three consecutive years (2005-07).

Among MIAA career ranks, she is 7th in saves and 10th in GAA.

Nikki (Llewellyn) Nill (MSSU Women’s Soccer, 2005-08)—

Nill is the greatest goal scorer in the women’s soccer program. She holds career records for goals with 49 and fame winning goals with 17.

She is the only Lions in program history to have three years scoring at least 10 goals, with or more game winning goals.

In the MIAA, she ranks fourth career wise in goals scored and sixth in points.

Danee Jones (MSSU Women’s Track & Field, 2002-05)—

Danee Jones was 7-time MIAA Event Champion winning the outdoor weight throw from 2003-05, the outdoor hammer throw from 2003-05 and the outdoor discus throw in 2005.

She was a 4-time All-American. Jones was also named the 2005-06 MSSU Female Athlete of the Year.

Harold Noirfalise (MSSU Football RB, 1981-84)—

Harold Noirfalise is considered the greatest running back in program history. He still holds several career records after nearly 40-years have passed since he played.

He finished with career with 3,864 yards and 42 touchdowns.

He was a 4-time NAIA All-District 16 and first-team All-CSIC selection during his time as a Lion and was also a 3-time NAIA All-American.

Brandon Williams (MSSU Football DT, 2008-12)—

Williams was the 2012 BSN and D2football National Player of the Year. He is still the program leader in career sacks with 27 and tackles for loss with 49.5 while holding three of the top-5 single-season sacks totals in program history.

In 2012, Williams finished with 8.5 sacks, 16.5 tackles-for-loss. 68 total tackles (31 solo), 8 quarterback hurries, five forced fumbles and two pass breakups.

That season helped him earn National Player of the Year, MIAA Defensive Player of the Year, 1st-team All-American honors by D2Football, AFCA, BSN and the AP.

He is the only player selected to the Senior Bowl in Lions history. He was drafted in the 3rd round of the 2013 NFL Draft and played for the Baltimore Ravens from 2013-2021.

In 2022, Williams signed with the Kansas City Chiefs and was part of the team when they won the Super Bowl over the Philadelphia Eagles.