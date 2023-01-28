Saturday afternoon, the Missouri Southern Lions defeated and upset the #4 UCO Bronchos 66-59! UCO has two losses this season, both to the Lions.

This is the second Top-10 win this season for first year Head Coach Sam McMahon.

Leading the way for the Lions was Vinson Sigmon Jr who finished with 14 points. Christian Bundy added 12 points and 9 rebounds and Avery Taggart finished with 10.

The Lions move to 14-7 overall on the season and 10-5 in conference play. They will be on the road next week to face off against Lincoln on Thursday and Central Missouri on Saturday.