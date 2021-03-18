Missouri Southern gets first win under head coach Atiba Bradley

BETHANY, OK. — The Missouri Southern football team traveled to Bethany, Oklahoma on Thursday to take on Southern Nazarene University in their only game of the 2021 spring season.

A big second quarter for the Lions helped them take a 14-7 lead at halftime. Despite a late surge from the Crimson Storm, Missouri Southern was able to hang on to get the victory 21-20.

“I think the biggest thing for me was I just wanted it for the kids,” said head coach Atiba Bradley. “The kids have done everything I asked in the short amount of time I’ve been here. The kids are working hard, they’re buying in, and so to me it was really important that they get something to say ‘Hey wow, we work hard we get rewarded.’ For me, it was more for them. I’ll celebrate the victory with them though.”

This marks the program’s first win under new head coach Atiba Bradley.