TOPEKA, Ks– On the road facing Washburn, looking for their first win of the season, Missouri Southern comes out on top with a 30-23 victory over the Ichabods!

It’s their first win in Topeka since 1995 and their first win over Washburn since 2014!

Missouri Southern opened the game hot as Akeem Gilmore took the ball on a QB sneak and somehow spun away from the defense to turn it into a 21-yard touchdown! Lions took the early lead 7-0.

Washburn responded after they drove down the field and Kellen Simonic rushed it in from one yard out to tie the game at 7-7.

Washburn took the lead into halftime thanks to a couple of field goals by Trenton Brehm and the Ichabods led, 13-7.

Coming out of the half, Missouri Southern’s offense worked fast after Luke Sampson found Ezekiel Lang for the 21-yard score, Lions reclaimed the lead 14-13.

The Lions got the ball back once again, and only needed one play before their next score when Sampson found Jaedon Stoshak for a 44-yard touchdown. Lions extend their lead 20-13.

Just before the end of the third quarter, Drake Reese knocked through a 49-yard field goal to extend the lead to 10, up 23-13.

Washburn wasn’t going anywhere though, because on the ensuing kick-off D.J. Bell returned the kick-off 100 yards to the house. Lions led after three, 23-20.

About halfway through the fourth, Washburn tied the game off of a Brehm 26-yard field goal to make it 23-23.

Late in the fourth, the Lions put together a drive down the field which would capped off by Sampson finding JarMichael Cooper for the 10-yard touchdown, Lions reclaim the lead up 30-23.

Washburn tired to go down the field to tie the game, but Southern’s Halid Djibril picked off the pass to secure the win for the Lions.

Missouri Southern moves to 1-1 on the year. Their next game will be next Saturday when travel to face Nebraska-Kearney.