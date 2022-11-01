In their home finale tonight, the Missouri Southern Volleyball team upset #24 Central Missouri 3-1 to get a huge conference win!

This is their first win against UCM since 1995, and this is also their fourth win against a ranked opponent this season!

The Lions went on to win the first set 25-22. UCM would bounce back and win set one, but that would be as far as they would get.

Southern would go on to win Set three 25-21 and then Set four 26-24 to give them the victory.

The Lions will next travel to face #12 Nebraska-Kearney on Friday.