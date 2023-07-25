KANSAS CITY, Mo– The 2023 Missouri Southern Lions are looking to surprise some people and make some noise in the MIAA this season. Reason I say that is because they’re at a point where they have guys healthy, and they have depth.

And for them it’s all going to start up front as they have four starters returning from that offensive line from last season, and to Head Coach Atiba Bradley, that’s what he’s excited about the most heading into this year.

MSSU Head Coach Atiba Bradley said, “Honestly, I’m probably most excited about the offensive line. You know, we’re finally a group that has depth. We finally have health. We have some guys that we feel can really hold their own with some of the best in the league and so I’m excited to see them come together and and give Luke time and give Glades holes”.

Lion fans should expect to see an explosive and experienced offensive group. The Lions are bringing back their two leading wideouts in Jaedon Stoshak and Ezekiel Lang and their All-MIAA Running Back Nathan Glades. Including the man who will take the reins at Quarterback this season…Luke Sampson. And as Stoshak says he’s excited for what they can do on the field.

MSSU Senior Wide Receiver Jaedon Stoshak said, “Yeah, super exciting when you have guys that have all been there and so it’s nothing new for these guys. You see that and you’re like, “Okay, this is going to be a lot easier now”, everybody’s gonna understand that you don’t have to worry about a guy not being able to know his assignment and that just makes the offense flow a lot easier”.

MSSU Junior Running Back Nathan Glades said, “I think this offense is gonna be Top-3 this year. That’s what I’m excited for and that’s what we’re looking for. I think there’s a lot more maturity. I think maturity is the key to winning games as being able to you know understand down and distance and those stats and percentages and stuff on certain situations”.

Missouri Southern’s defense should be a strong point as well and Defensive Lineman Solomona Fetuao is excited about how those newcomers can come in to help this team win.

MSSU Senior Defensive Lineman Solomona Fetuao said, “New guys that we just brought in are really helpful. I mean just helping us, giving us more time, just be able to get pressure from like to the quarterback and I’ve seen that like happen throughout the spring spring semester and like they’ve done a great job”.

MSSU Redshirt Sophomore Zach Bergmann said, “I’m excited to get these guys on the field you know we’ve had three recruiting classes in a row which is really important so we’ve brought three good groups of guys in. Three good freshman classes and I’m really excited to see how we bring it together”.

The Missouri Southern Lions will get their chance to shock the MIAA world when they host Northwest Missouri for their season opener, so this offense and defense will truly get a chance to show just what they can do come August 31st there at John G Hughes Stadium.