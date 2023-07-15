JOPLIN, Mo– Missouri Southern hosted the prospect camp at Fred G. Hughes Stadium, Saturday afternoon for high school athletes to showcase their skills.

There were about 60 athletes in attendance and participating in the camp.

The athletes got a chance to showcase their talents in front of the Missouri Southern coaching staff and players.

MSSU’s coaching staff took the players through combine like testing stations and then after took them through different agility and skill drills.

We caught up with Associate Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator Matt Rahl who talked about the kind of kids they like to recruit to play at Missouri Southern.

Rahl said, “First and foremost on the field you’re looking for guys that are flexible, can bend, can run, that can change direction, those things. Off the field in the camp portion of it, you’re looking for what kind of character they have, what kind of competitor they are. And then furthermore, as you dig into the evaluations, you’re looking at what kind of student are they, what kind of person or are they involved in off the field activities with community service, what organizations are they involved in? It all translates or correlates into what kind of success you’re going to have as you move forward into college football”.