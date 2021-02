MARYVILLE, MO. — Missouri Southern concluded their final road trip of the regular season in Maryville, going up against Northwest.

The women’s team was routed by the Bearcats 78-55 despite Madi Stokes posting her sixth double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

The men’s team also fell to third-ranked Northwest 83-69.

The Lions will return to action on Saturday, Feb. 20 at Leggett & Platt Athletic Center. The women’s game is set to tip off at 1:30 p.m. with the men’s game to follow.