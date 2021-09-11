Missouri Southern falls to Northeastern State in home opener

JOPLIN, MO. — The Missouri Southern football team returned to Fred G. Hughes Stadium Saturday afternoon for their first home game in two years.

The game was scoreless through the first quarter but The Lions managed to take a 17-14 going into halftime. However, the offense stalled in the second half while the Riverhawks were able to tack on another touchdown thanks to a trick play. Northeastern state held on to their 21-17 lead to win the game.

“This was a team loss,” said head coach Atiba Bradley. “Were there bright spots for both sides of the ball? Absolutely. There were some things when we look back, we ran the ball really well in the first half. Defensively we had some key stops. But just overall, neither side has put together four quarters yet. So as quickly as we praise them, you know there are some things we’ve got to get fixed.”

Former Joplin Eagle Nathan Glades had a breakout performance, rushing for 106 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown.

The Lions will return to action Saturday, Sep. 18 on the road against Central Oklahoma. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m.