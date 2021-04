JOPLIN, MO. — The Missouri Southern volleyball team hosted Newman on Saturday.

MSSU went the distance with Newman, losing the first set, but won sets two and three before ultimately losing sets four and five.

Janelle Brehm led the way for the lions with 27 kills and 26 digs, followed by Alyssa Diaz with 15 kills.

The Lions will be back in action on Wednesday, Apr. 7 hosting Washburn at 6:00 p.m.