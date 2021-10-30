Missouri Southern falls to Missouri Western on hall of fame weekend

JOPLIN, MO. — Missouri Southern hosted Missouri Western on hall of fame weekend where the 2021 class of inductees were honored during halftime of the game.

The Griffons got out to an early lead in the first quarter, but the Lions managed to pull within three by halftime. An offensive surge by the Griffons in the second half powered them past Southern and helped them to a 45-28 victory.

The Lions will be back at Fred G. Hughes Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 6 to host eighth-ranked Northwest Missouri on senior day. Kickoff is set for 2:00 p.m.