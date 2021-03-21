Missouri Southern falls to Missouri Western despite late surge

JOPLIN, MO. — The Missouri Southern soccer team hosted Missouri Western Saturday afternoon in an MIAA matchup.

The Griffons led 2-0 at halftime, but the Lions started to get more shots off in the second half. In the second half, MSSU senior Carina Calderon scored her first goal of the season in the 61st minute to cut the deficit to one. Freshman Maya Greenquist had a couple of close shots in the final minute, but both barely missed.

The Lions fell to the Griffons 2-1. They’ll be back in action at home on Friday, Mar. 26 as they host Central Missouri. Kickoff is slated for 6:00 p.m.