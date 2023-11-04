EMPORIA, Ks. — The Missouri Southern Lions hit the road to face the Emporia State Hornets on Saturday afternoon.

The Lions fall to the Hornets 63-28 and drop to 4-6 on the season and 3-6 in conference play.

Redshirt Sophomore Luke Sampson had a career-high as he threw for 315 yards on 22 of 35 passing attempts with three touchdowns. Sampson connected to eight different receivers.

Daion Gaston led the way with four catches for 77 yards. Jaedon Stoshak had four receptions for 67 yards. Ezekiel Lang wasn’t that far behind Stoshak as he caught three passes for 62 yards. David Bethune had himself a day with two catches for 53 yards and two touchdowns while Deontay Campbell snagged three catches for 35 yards.

Defensively, Colton Bass led Southern with a total of 10 tackles, five solo and five assisted tackles. Three Lions finished with eight tackles, Evrin Hawkins, Carmelo Hollingsworth and Dillon Ramella.

Missouri Southern will return home for their last game of the 2023 season as they will host the Missouri Western Griffons for Senior Day at 2 p.m.