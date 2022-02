JOPLIN, MO. — The Missouri Southern women’s basketball team put their 10 game winning streak on the line Saturday against Northwest Missouri State.

The Lions were coming off of a win over 21st-ranked Missouri Western on Thursday and were looking to avenge their loss to the Bearcats earlier this season.

The game came down but Southern prevailed, getting the win 56-49. Freshman Lacy Stokes led all scoring with 26 points while Amaya Johns led all bench scorers with 14 points.