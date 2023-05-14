JOPLIN, Mo– The Missouri Southern Lions earned the 2-seed in the 2023 NCAA Division II Baseball Tournament. They will be hosting a Regional there at Warren Turner Field.

Game times are still to be determined. There are three other teams that will be in attendance for the regional.

3-seed Southern Arkansas (39-16) will face 6-seed Minnesota State (39-15). The Lions will face Arkansas Tech (32-20) on Thursday.

The Lions are coming off a MIAA Championship game against Central Missouri. MSSU finished the regular season as runner-ups in conference.

Southern went 42-15 overall and 25-8 in conference.

They are led by Senior Matt Miller who currently has 23 homers and 77 RBI’s on the season. Freshman of the Year Ethan Clark is currently batting .384 on the season with 63 RBI’s.

Pitching they are led by Senior Cole Woods who is 10-1 on the season with a 3.44 ERA and 101 strikeouts.

Pitchers Cole Gayman (6-1) and Kyle Moore (8-4) are also key factors in that bullpen.

This will be the 9th time in history and 1st since 1992 that the Lions have punched their ticket into the NCAA Tournament.

The College World Series will be held in Cary, North Carolina at the USA Baseball National Training Complex. The date of the CWS will be June 3rd through June 10th.