JOPLIN, Mo– Thursday afternoon the MIAA released their postseason awards and their All-MIAA Teams and 11 Missouri Southern Lions made the list.

MIAA Freshman of the Year– Freshman Ethan Clark

Ethan Clark was named the Association’s Freshman of the Year. He was the coaches’ unanimous decision. Clark had a batting average of .400 during the regular season which is second best in the conference.

He also had 68 hits on the season with 3 home-runs and 54 RBI’s.

1st Team All-MIAA Selections

Starting Pitcher Cole Woods– All-MIAA 1st Team Selection for Pitcher and an MIAA Gold Glove Pick.

Woods finished 9-2 this season with a 3.62 ERA. Both are best in the conference. He had 8 or more strikeouts in 5 games this year.

Second Basemen Nate Mieszkowski– All-MIAA 1st Team Selection Second Basemen.

Mieszkowski hit .387 on the season (7th best in conference), 84 hits, (2nd), 18 Doubles (5th), 4 triples (4th), 58 RBI’s (7th), and also finished with 12 home-runs.

Shortstop Henry Kusiak– All-MIAA 1st Team for Shortstop and named an MIAA Gold Glove Pick.

Kusiak had 13 home-runs on the season with 55 RBI’s while batting .348. He had 122 assists with a 0.957 fielding percentage.

2nd Team All-MIAA Selections

First Basemen Matt Miller– All-MIAA 2nd Team First Basemen.

Miller led the MIAA with 22 home-runs and 73 RBI’s while batting .369. This season Miller broke the All-Time MSSU career HR record and the Single Season Record for homers in a season.

Outfielder Treghan Parker– All-MIAA 2nd Team Selection for Outfield.

The Webb City native hit 56 RBI’s (9th best in conference) 16 home-runs (T-4th), .687 slugging % (9th) while hitting .301 on the season.

Designated Hitter Garrett Rice– All-MIAA 2nd Team Selection for Designated Hitter!

This season Rice has hit 40 RBI’s and 10 home-runs in the DH spot for the Lions. He is currently hitting .341 on the season.

3rd Team All-MIAA Selections

Starting Pitcher Cole Gayman– All-MIAA 3rd Team Selection for Starting Pitcher.

The Webb City alum went 6-0 in the regular season while having 49 strikeouts in 56.0 IP.

Catcher Chayton Beck– All-MIAA 3rd Team Selection for Catcher and also an MIAA Gold Glove Pick.

Beck has 10 home-runs on the season with 31 RBI’s. He also had a 0.993 fielding % with 368 put-outs.

Outfielder Ethan Clark– All-MIAA 3rd Team Selection for Outfield.

Honorable Mentions–

Relief Pitcher Laif Hultine– All-MIAA Honorable Mention for Relief Pitcher.

Hultine had 6 saves during the regular season which ranks first in the MIAA. He has 37 strikeouts in 32.0 IP while putting up a 3.94 ERA when coming in relief. He is currently 2-2 on the season.

Relief Pitcher Kyle Moore– All-MIAA Honorable Mention for Relief Pitcher.

Moore ranked second in the MIAA with 8 wins on the season. He also racked up three saves. Moore has 54 strikeouts in 59.0 IP. He is currently 8-3 on the year.