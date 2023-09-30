EDMOND, Ok. — The Missouri Southern Lions one of the hottest teams in the MIAA traveled to Central Oklahoma to face the Bronchos Saturday afternoon.

The Lions come up just short of the Bronchos as they fall in a heartbreaker 30-27. Southern drops to 3-2 on the season.

After a Central Oklahoma muffed punt, MSSU punched into the endzone first with an Anthodius Ashley 17-yard touchdown to go up 7. The Bronchos wouldn’t go down without a fight as they took a 10-7 lead into the second quarter. The Lions would respond with a 1-yard rushing touchdown from Ja’Veon Marlow to reclaim the lead 14-10. Drake Reese makes a 22-yard field goal to give Southern a 17-10 cushion into halftime.

Early third quarter, Marlow scored a 23-yard rushing touchdown his second touchdown of the game to give the Lions the lead again 24-17. In the fourth, Reese ties the game up at 27 with a 43-yard made field goal. But, a last-second field goal from Central Oklahoma gave them the 30-27 win over Missouri Southern.

Quarterback Luke Sampson threw for 180 yards on 16 of 30 passing attempts and his 16 completions went to eight different receivers. Southern three running backs Nathan Glades, Ashley and Marlow all combined for 175 yards with three touchdowns. The leading rusher Glades had 15 carries for 63 yards. Anthodius Ashley rushed for 59 yards on 10 touches and a touchdown. While Ja’Veon Marlow had 9 carries for 53 yards with two touchdowns. Jaedon Stoshak led the receivers with five catches for 63 yards.

Defensively, Halid Djibril had a team-high of 10 tackles, seven of which were solo, and a tackle for loss.

MSSU will return home to host Fort Hays State next Saturday, October 7th at 2 p.m. for their homecoming game