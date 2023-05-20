JOPLIN, Mo– Saturday evening, the 2nd-ranked Lions avoided elimination by defeating Southern Arkansas 11-4 to stay alive and advance to Championship Sunday!

The Lions took the early lead in the in the top of the 2nd after Matt Miller hit a solo-homerun to make it 1-0.

Southern Arkansas tied the game and took the lead 2-1 going into the 6th.

Nate Mieszkowski got things going in the 6th with a solo homer into opposite field to tie the game at 2-2.

Garrett Rice stepped up to hit an RBI-single, Will Doherty followed him with an RBI-single as well and Chayton Beck capped off the inning with an RBI-single for him. Lions pushed across four runs in the 6th to take a 5-2 lead.

In the 7th inning, Rice delivered another RBI-single to extend Southern’s lead 8-2.

Treghan Parker hit a inside the park home-run to bring in 2 RBI’s to make it 10-2.

In the 9th, Miller hit his second home-run of the night to make it 11-4. Miller now has 25 home-runs on the season.

Missouri Southern will now face #6 Minnesota State- Mankato in the Championship game at noon.

The Mavericks defeated the Lions 13-2 earlier this morning. The Lions will need to win two games to advance to the Super Regionals.