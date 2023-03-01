KANSAS CITY, Missouri– Wednesday afternoon, the Missouri Southern Lions defeated the Northeastern State Riverhawks, 70-60.

Leading the way for the Lions was Vinson Sigmon Jr who finished with 21 and shot 5-of-8 from three-point range.

Sam Thompson racked up a double-double finishing with 12 points and 13 rebounds. Lawson Jenkins had a nice day off the bench for the Lions finishing with 10 points.

The Lions move on to the quarterfinals where they will face #2 seed Central Oklahoma.

MSSU swept the Bronchos this season beating them in their previous matchups (56-50, 66-59). Winner of this game moves on to the semi-finals round.

Tip-off is set for 2:15 p.m. there at Municipal Auditorium.

Head Coach Sam McMahon and a few players gave their reactions after the game.

Coach Sam McMahon said, “These guys were tremendous next to me. And both offensively and defensively. Northeastern States a great team, especially offensively, they got a ton of movement so they’re not easy to guard. So I thought we were really locked in and really getting stopped in that transition to our offense. And we’re moving the basketball, taking great shots and playing together. And that’s how we got to do it. We’re not talented enough, I’m not talented enough to show up and do it by myself. And our guys did it together as one unit for 40 minutes and that’s what it takes. So to the next, but we’ll save it for now”.

Vinson Sigmon Jr said, “Early on I know a lot of teams go mid range and get into the basket so they were closing out a little short so I took my opportunities and just shot it with confidence and watch them go in so I thank my team but you know find me when I was open, but other than that, just doing it with, you know, with that chip on your shoulder is the NCAA tournament. I know everyone come to play hard, so we got to come and play harder”.

Sam Thompson said, “To make sure I got in there and got rebounds. They were doubling a lot so give me an opportunity to pass it out again with fences and I was just given I was dealing with the defense gave me try and make the best decision possible for the team on the on the run and then get it encrypts the boards”.