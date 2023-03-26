JOPLIN, Missouri– Sunday afternoon, the #7 Missouri Southern Lions defeated the Emporia State Hornets, 1-0, to complete the weekend sweep.

Kyle Moore picked up the win. Moore went 5.0 IP, three hits, zero ER, and two strikeouts.

Nate Mieszkowski had a sacrificed RBI in the 5th to give the Lions the lead.

The Lions move to 23-7 on the year. They have now four straight games.

They will be back in action on Tuesday when they travel to face Rogers State. Game time for that one is set to start at 2:00 p.m.

MSSU will be back at home on Wednesday when they host non-conference opponent Southwestern Oklahoma State. Game time for that one it set to start at 2:00 p.m. as well.