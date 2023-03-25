JOPLIN, Missouri– On Saturday the Missouri Southern Lions hosted the Northeastern State Riverhawks for a double-header.

They would defeat the Riverhawks 6-3 in Game 1 and 15-9 in Game 2.

In Game 1, MSSU was down 3-2 in the bottom of the 6th inning before Emily Perry stepped up and hit a two-run homer to give them the 4-3 lead.

The Lions would go on to score two more runs to make 6-3.

Bailey Lacy picked up her 4th win of the season in game 1 after going 3.2 IP, 3 hits, 0 ER, 3 strikeouts.

Game 2 would also be a comeback for the Lions after they trailed 8-2 entering the bottom of the 4th inning.

They would go on to score 9 runs in the inning to take the lead 11-8. Then they would score 4 more runs in the 5th inning to make it 15-9.

Abby DeSanto had herself a game finishing with 7 RBI’s and three homeruns. Katie Gray also had a big game finishing with 4 RBI’s.

Lacy picked up the win again for the Lions to get her 5th of the season. Lacy went 3.2 IP, 2 hits, one ER, 4 strikeouts in the game. Lacy is now 5-0 on the season!

They will be back in action tomorrow for a double-header when they host #2 Rogers State. Game 1 is set for 12:00 p.m. and game 2 is set for 2:00 p.m.