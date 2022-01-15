Missouri Southern comes up short against Emporia State

JOPLIN, MO. — The Missouri Southern men’s basketball team came out on a mission to bounce back after Thursday’s loss to Washburn. However, that would be no easy task as The Lions hosted Emporia State.

Southern kept it close through the entire first half, but the Hornets were able to gain the upper hand in the second half and managed to stay in control for a 85-72 win. Stan Scott put on a notable performance scoring 29 points. Avery Taggart and Lawson Ndongo Ndaw also made some key contributions coming off the bench when called upon.

“I thought that we played pretty good defense,” said head coach Jeff Boschee. “Buchanan and Turner, just pick your poison. We get up and pressure them, they’ve got the ability to blow by you. Back off, then they shoot it over the top. So, I’m proud of the way our guys kept fighting but we just have to roll up our sleeves, and enjoy our off day tomorrow and just come back ready to work and try to get one at Hays next week.”

The Lions will be back in action on Thursday, Jan. 20 on the road against Fort Hays State.