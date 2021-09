JOPLIN, MO. — Now that the Missouri southern football season has begun, so has the Missouri Southern Coach’s Show.

Every week, KSN Sports Director Bailey Harbit and Reina Garcia will be joined by head coach Atiba Bradley to talk all things Southern football. On this episode, we recap the week one matchup against Nebraska-Kearney.

You can catch it every Sunday night during the season right after the 10:00 p.m. newscast on KSN.