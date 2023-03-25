JOPLIN, Missouri– Saturday afternoon, the 7th ranked Lions picked up the win over Emporia State in 7 innings to clinch the series winning it 13-1.

On the mound was Cole Gayman who went 7.0 IP, 4 hits, one ER, and 6 strikeouts. Gayman is now 3-0 on the year.

Matt Miller led the way with 3 RBI’s. Henry Kusiak and Will Doherty each finished with 2 RBI’s in the game.

The Lions led the entire game and scored 6 runs in the 4th inning to open the flood gates.

MSSU picks up their 22nd win of the season.

They will be back in action tomorrow against the Hornet and go for the sweep. First pitch is set for 1:00 p.m. at Warren Turner Field.