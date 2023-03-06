The Missouri Southern women’s team would look to cap off their MIAA Tournament performance with a win in the title game against Central Missouri. MSSU would put together a strong showing and raise the MIAA trophy after a 78-63 win.

Layne Skiles led all players with 20 points in the game, while Lacy Stokes and Kryslyn Jones would each add 15 points. The team would reflect on the big win.

Layne Skiles said “My memory of last year and how bad I wanted it and this year, I knew I wasn’t gonna leave without the trophy this time. So I had a little more in me today. And I think when you you’re playing for other people and your teammates, you just want to do everything that you can to help us win and that’s just what I wanted to do tonight.

Lacy Stokes said, “Yeah I mean, my parents have been with me, yeah, I do have quite a few family members but they love anything competitive anything that I’m doing and so to have them behind me, I wouldn’t obviously be in the position I am today without any of their support.”

Head coach Ronnie Ressel said, “That’s their mindset. And they know they’re playing with a lot of confidence and we can’t reiterate as far as they’re playing for each other. And when you’re doing those types of things when you play for each other, that little extra you can go even beyond. There was I mean, you look at our stats we have 16 assists on 25 made baskets, that’s sharing the basketball, they love playing with each other.”

It would be revealed later Sunday evening the Lions would earn the three seed in the Central Region Tournament and will take on Augustana in the opening round. The Pitt State women would also make the tournament as the seven seed and will face MIAA competitor Nebraska-Kearney in the first round.