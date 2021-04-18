Missouri Southern caps off series against Northeastern State with a win

JOPLIN, MO. — The ninth-ranked Missouri Southern baseball team wrapped up their series against Northeastern State on Sunday.

Despite getting down 3-0 in the second inning, Missouri Southern got the bats going when necessary to keep them in the game.

The game went back and forth, but the Lions ultimately won the final game of the series 10-9 thanks to a walk-off homerun from Henry Kusiak in the ninth inning.

Missouri Southern will be back in action on Friday, Apr. 23 at Pittsburg State. First pitch is slated for 6:00 p.m.