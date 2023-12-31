SPRINGFIELD, MO — Missouri Southern made the trip to Springfield to face off against #18 Drury for a make-up game from week ago when Drury had to reschedule because they didn’t have enough players available to play due to illness.

The Lions led from start to finish in this one after going on a 18-0 run to start the game.

MSSU outscored Drury in three of the four quarters to cruise their way to a 80-57 victory.

Southern had three players score in double figures.

Kryslyn Jones led the way with 18 points, Brandi Hudson finished with 15 points and Kaitlin Hunnicutt scored 14 in the contest.

Missouri Southern has now won five straight games including two wins over Top-25 teams in #3 Central Missouri and #18 Drury.

The Lions are now 8-4 on the season and will now prepare for another big road contest when they travel to Pittsburg to take on Pitt State next Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in John Lance Arena.