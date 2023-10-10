KANSAS CITY, Mo — MSSU Head Coach Sam McMahon said, “For all those guys to be coming back, that’s a testament to their character. They could have left, but they stayed the course and they believe in us and we believe in them”.

Missouri Southern lions certainly do bring back a squad. They have nine returners from last year’s team, including five of their six top scorers.

They bring back Vinson Sigmon Jr, who led the team with 12.3 points per game. parker long and Winston Dessesow also return, who both shot from over 38% from deep last year. Avery Taggart returns after leading the lions in minutes per game with 31 and was second on the team in scoring with 12.

Southern also brings back their big man down low in Sam Thompson, who led Missouri Southern in field goal percentage shooting 57% from the field. So the ceiling for this team and the success they could accomplish is through the roof.

Avery Taggart said, “Oh, it’s super high, and that’s a good thing. That’s where we want it to be. We want to have a high ceiling. We want to be the team that’s hunted and we like being in that position because it’s only going to make you strive for greater things. I like the position we’re in, and we do have a high ceiling, so we have high expectations. so we’re trying to meet those”.

Vinson Sigmon Jr said, “The sky’s the limit, honestly. So the expectations or whether people say yes, yay or nay, it doesn’t matter to us. We just come in with the energy each and every day with the mindset and then is backing it up with our play”.

Coach McMahon said, “Just to get better each and every day. We’re not worried about wins and losses. We’re not really worried about this preseason rankings. We know that, but it doesn’t mean nothing. We’re worried about tomorrow. We’re off today, we’re worried about tomorrow improving each and every day and seeing where the chips fall”.

Missouri Southern kicks off their season in November and will compete in the Central Region Tip-Off challenge, which takes place November 10th and 11th in Kansas City.