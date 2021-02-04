Missouri Southern bounces back with wins over Lincoln

JOPLIN, MO. — The Missouri Southern men’s and women’s basketball teams hosted Lincoln Thursday night.

The women’s team got the win over the Blue Tigers 70-65. Carley Turnbull led the team in scoring with 19 points followed by Amaya Johns with 12 points.

The men’s team took down Lincoln 66-72. Cam Martin came away with 24 points and 21 rebounds and Winston Dessesow finished with 10 points.

The Lions will be back in action against Central Missouri on Saturday, February 6 at Leggett & Platt Athletic Center. The women’s game is set to tip off at 1:30 p.m. with the men’s game to follow.