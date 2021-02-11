Missouri Southern begins final road trip with split against Missouri Western

ST. JOSEPH, MO. – The Missouri Southern Lions began their final road trip of the regular season against Missouri Western Thursday night.

The women’s team lost to the Griffons 78-54 with Carley Turnbull scoring a team high of 13 points.

Over on the men’s side, the Lions took down Missouri Western 103-94. Cam Martin led the team in scoring with 27 points followed by Christian Bundy with 24.

Missouri Southern will be back in action on Saturday, Feb. 13 against Northwest Missouri. The women’s game is set to tip off at 1:30 p.m. with the men’s game to follow.