Missouri Southern Athletics looks to provide education, help student-athletes navigate new NIL rule

JOPLIN, MO. — As soon as the new name, image and likeness rule went into effect, college athletes across the country immediately began to cash in. So what will the market look like for Division II schools, where high profile student-athletes aren’t as common?

Missouri Southern Athletic Director Rob Mallory said they’re not quite sure. Regardless, their main focus this upcoming school year is to educate student athletes on the new opportunities they now have access to.

“This brings in kind of a new avenue in sports and so, it’s an opportunity to educate on things like personal branding, entrepreneurship, financial literacy and responsibility, even things like tax code that maybe an 18-22 year old’s not dealing with,” said Mallory. “So, we’re really going to try and look at this as a way to enhance what we’re already doing.”

Missouri Southern Compliance Officer Amanda Schmelzer will play a big role in that. In edition to educating student athletes and guiding them through this new era of college athletics, she’s also there to protect there eligibility.

“We have to allow them room to make their own decisions, but we don’t want to do anything to ever jeopardize their eligibility or their amateur status,” said Schmelzer. “So, you know, again, feeling comfortable coming to my office and asking me those questions that’s gonna be key in navigating these waters.”