Missouri Southern announces basketball game attendance plan

JOPLIN, Mo. — As the first game of the season nears for the Missouri southern Men’s and Women’s basketball teams, the school announced its game attendance plan for November and December.

During the first two home games on Dec. 3 and 5, only the players’ families will be allowed to attend.

And on Dec.17 and 19., season ticket holders will be allowed to attend home games. There will not be any single game tickets sold and visiting fans will not be allowed to attend.

The policy will be re-evaluated after Jan. 1. To see a full version of the attendance plan, click HERE.