The Pitt State women’s basketball team were in action Saturday afternoon in Topeka, Kansas for the MIAA/GAC Conference Challenge. Their matchup was against the Southwestern Oklahoma Lady Bulldogs. The Gorillas just escapes by with a three point win 69-66. Grace Pyle had 17 points, six rebounds, and three assists. They are now 2-0 so far and will be back in Topeka on November 18th and 19th to take on Rockhurst and Southern Nazarene University at 4:00 pm and 1:00 pm.

The Missouri Southern women’s basketball squad were in Searcy, Arkansas for the MIAA/GAC Conference Challenge, Saturday evening. The Lions faced off against Harding University where they held on to win 68-66. Lacy Stockes finished the game with 26 points, five rebounds, and eight assists. Southern remains undefeated at 4-0 and are back on the court Thursday, November 17 at home against Angelo State at noon.

The MSSU men’s basketball team were up north in Kansas City, Missouri for the KC Crossover Challenge. The Lions took on Winona State and loses by five 68-73. Sam Thompson had a 16 points and three rebounds. Southern are now 0-2 so far in the season. They will be in the Pittsburg Classic in Pittsburg, Kansas November 18th and 19th to play against Illinois Springfield and Quincy at 7:30 pm for both games.