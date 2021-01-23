Missouri Sothern splits with Nebraska-Kearney

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Missouri Southern men’s and women’s basketball teams hosted the University of Nebraska Kearney on Saturday.

The women’s team had a tall task in front of them, taking on the #4 ranked Lopers. The Lions kept it close all game, but fell short 65-57.

“Well, really pleased with our effort,” said head coach Ronnie Ressel. “This is a good stepping stone to help us with a little bit of confidence and understand that we can play with anybody in our league and now we gotta take it back to the practice floor next week so we can be ready next week when we go on the road.”

Senior guard Carley Turnbull finished with a team high 18 points, followed by sophomore center Madi Stokes with 14 points.

“We’re just trying to put it all together and get over that last little bit of a hump that we can’t seem to push through,” Turnbull. “It’s led to us having a lot of close losses. But, we can be that team as long as we put every quarter together.”

Over on the men’s side, the Lions were looking to bounce back from an overtime loss to Fort Hays State on Thursday.

MSSU’s offense was dominant in the first half, leading the Lopers by 21 going into the second half. The Lions had four players in doubles figures which lifted them to a 85-57 win over UNK.

Both teams will be back in action on Thursday at Rogers State. The women’s game is set to tip off at 5:30 p.m. with the men’s game to follow.