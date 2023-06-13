The Missouri Baseball Coaches Association (MBCA) released their All-State selections and many of our athletes made the list!
2023 Class 1 All-State Selections-
Infielder Justin Payne (Liberal)- 1st Team
Outfielder Payton Morrow (Liberal)- 1st Team
Infielder Kole Wiles (Liberal)- 2nd Team
Outfielder Chase Ray (Liberal)- 2nd Team
DH/Utility Nate Smith (Liberal)- 2nd Team
Catcher Kaleb Coleman (Liberal)- Honorable Mention
Infielder Brodie Wilson (Liberal)- Honorable Mention
2023 Class 2 All-State Selections-
Infielder Ezequiel Garcia (Purdy)- 1st Team
Infielder Clayton Raley (Pierce City)- 2nd Team
Outfielder Travis Hughes (Purdy)- 2nd Team
Catcher Bosten Goetz (Purdy)- Honorable Mention
DH/Utility Josh Brown (Purdy)- Honorable Mention
Catcher Brady Johnson (Miller)- Honorable Mention
2023 Class 4 All-State Selections-
Infielder Hayze Hoffman (Aurora)- 1st Team
DH/Utility Case Sanderson (Nevada)- 1st Team
Pitcher Marcus Young (Monett)- Honorable Mention
Catcher Case Beshore (Nevada)- Honorable Mention
Infielder Jason Garner (Monett)- Honorable Mention
Outfielder Aidan Clapper (Monett)- Honorable Mention
Outfielder Heath Hoffman (Aurora)- Honorable Mention
2023 Class 5 All-State Selections-
Pitcher Kaylor Darnell (Webb City)- 2nd Team
Catcher Shaun Hunt (Webb City)- 2nd Team
Infielder Cy Darnell (Webb City)- 2nd Team