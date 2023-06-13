The Missouri Baseball Coaches Association (MBCA) released their All-State selections and many of our athletes made the list!

2023 Class 1 All-State Selections-

Infielder Justin Payne (Liberal)- 1st Team

Outfielder Payton Morrow (Liberal)- 1st Team

Infielder Kole Wiles (Liberal)- 2nd Team

Outfielder Chase Ray (Liberal)- 2nd Team

DH/Utility Nate Smith (Liberal)- 2nd Team

Catcher Kaleb Coleman (Liberal)- Honorable Mention

Infielder Brodie Wilson (Liberal)- Honorable Mention

2023 Class 2 All-State Selections-

Infielder Ezequiel Garcia (Purdy)- 1st Team

Infielder Clayton Raley (Pierce City)- 2nd Team

Outfielder Travis Hughes (Purdy)- 2nd Team

Catcher Bosten Goetz (Purdy)- Honorable Mention

DH/Utility Josh Brown (Purdy)- Honorable Mention

Catcher Brady Johnson (Miller)- Honorable Mention

2023 Class 4 All-State Selections-

Infielder Hayze Hoffman (Aurora)- 1st Team

DH/Utility Case Sanderson (Nevada)- 1st Team

Pitcher Marcus Young (Monett)- Honorable Mention

Catcher Case Beshore (Nevada)- Honorable Mention

Infielder Jason Garner (Monett)- Honorable Mention

Outfielder Aidan Clapper (Monett)- Honorable Mention

Outfielder Heath Hoffman (Aurora)- Honorable Mention

2023 Class 5 All-State Selections-

Pitcher Kaylor Darnell (Webb City)- 2nd Team

Catcher Shaun Hunt (Webb City)- 2nd Team

Infielder Cy Darnell (Webb City)- 2nd Team