JOPLIN, Mo– The 2023 All-Stars have been announced for the MINK League All-Star game. Here’s the list of players that made the team from the Joplin Outlaws and the Nevada Griffons.
Joplin Outlaws:
OF Kolton Reynolds
OF Garrett Chun
INF Caden Bressler
INF Landon Meyer
INF Jaret Nelson
LHP Chris Massey
RHP Luke Schmedding
RHP Will Isaly
RHP Logan Rains
Nevada Griffons:
Greydon Miller
London Penland
JC Barry
Joey Funk
Gage Hayes
The All-Star game will be played on Sunday, July 9th in Chillicothe, Missouri.