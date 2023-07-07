JOPLIN, Mo– The 2023 All-Stars have been announced for the MINK League All-Star game. Here’s the list of players that made the team from the Joplin Outlaws and the Nevada Griffons.

Joplin Outlaws:

OF Kolton Reynolds

OF Garrett Chun

INF Caden Bressler

INF Landon Meyer

INF Jaret Nelson

LHP Chris Massey

RHP Luke Schmedding

RHP Will Isaly

RHP Logan Rains

Nevada Griffons:

Greydon Miller

London Penland

JC Barry

Joey Funk

Gage Hayes

The All-Star game will be played on Sunday, July 9th in Chillicothe, Missouri.