MILLER, Mo. — Post-season play of high school volleyball was in full swing Wednesday night at Miller High School. The second semifinal game of the Class 2 District 11 round was between the hostess team the number two-seeded Miller Lady Cardinals and the number three-seeded Marionville Lady Comets.

The Lady Cardinals completed a sweep over the Lady Cardinals 3-0. Miller won the first set 28-26, the second set 25-19, and the third set 25-21.

They move on to the championship game to play the number one seeded Diamond Lady Wildcats on October 19th at 6 p.m.