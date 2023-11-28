DIAMOND, Mo. — High school girls’ basketball was in full swing Tuesday as the Gem City Classic in Diamond tipped off and the third game of the night was between the Miller Lady Cardinals and the Greenfield Lady Wildcats.

A dominating performance from the Lady Cardinals as they had no trouble defeating Greenfield 72-14. Miller moves to 2-0 on the season.

Miller had three Lady Cardinals who had 20-point performances on the night. Both Ashlynn Helton and Loghann Levian scored had game-highs scoring 22 points, while Rachel Nunez pitched in 21 points.

The Lady Cardinals advance to the semifinal round of the Gem City Classic to take on the College Heights Lady Cougars on November 30th at 7:30 p.m. Winner goes on to the championship game at 5 p.m.