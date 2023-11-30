DIAMOND, Mo. — Day two of the Diamond Gem City Classic girls division was the semifinal round to find out what teams will play for third place or in the title game Thursday night. The Miller Lady Cardinals took on the College Heights Lady Cougars in the second semifinal game of the night.

The Lady Cardinals cruise to a big 66-43 victory over College Heights. Miller moves to 3-0 on the season.

The Lady Cougars drop to 1-2 on the year. They will face Sarcoxie for third place on December 2nd at 2 p.m.

The Lady Cardinals had three players post double-digit points. Sophomore Loghann Levian finished with a game-high 24 points, 14 of those points caem in the first half. Sophomore Ashlynn Helton had 15 points while sophomore Rachel Nunez chipped in 13 points.

Miller will square off against Diamond in the title game on Saturday, December 2nd at 5 p.m.