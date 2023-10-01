MIAMI, Ok — Miami’s Sidney Forrester announced late Sunday afternoon that she will taking her talents to the Division I level.

The junior Outfielder/First Baseman announced via Twitter that she will taking her talents to the next level committing to play for Mizzou Softball.

Forrester has had a great year for the Lady Wardogs racking up 44 RBI’s and 8 home-runs while hitting with a .553 batting average.

Forrester and the Lady Wardogs are having a great year as a team as they will be competing in the softball Super Regionals this week against Weatherford for a chance to go to state.

Huge congrats to Sidney on her commitment to play for the Tigers and having the opportunity to compete at a high level like the SEC conference!