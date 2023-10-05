MIAMI, Ok. — The Miami Lady Wardogs softball team was at home to host a Class 4A Super Regional matchup against the Weatherford Lady Eagles Thursday night. The Lady Wardogs needed two wins to advance to the Class 4A state tournament.

The Lady Wardogs dropped games one and two to the Lady Eagles and their chances of going to the state tournament are spoiled. They lost game one 2-1 and game two 4-1.

In game one, Miami came out at the beginning of the game and scored a run by Hayden Pilkinton on a Sidney Forrester RBI to give them a 1-0 lead. But, later in the game, Weatherford answered with two runs to take a 2-1 lead. A bright spot for Miami their ace pitcher D’Naya Green had nine strikeouts in the game. The Lady Wardogs fall in game one.

In game two, it’s a must-win for Miami to stay alive to play for game three. The Lady Eagles scored two early runs in the top of the first to go ahead 2-0. But, Miami scored on a fielder’s choice that allowed Haydan Davis to score from a Green hit. Lady Wardogs trail 2-1. Two runs from Weatherford in the later innings extended the Lady Eagles lead 4-1. Miami’s second pitcher Faith Ledmonds finished the game with 12 strikeouts.

The Lady Wardogs had a stellar season with a 26-7 record. Congrats on a great season!