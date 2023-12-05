SENECA, Mo. — The Seneca Indians hosted the Miami Wardogs in their season opener. A cross-state contest double-header.

The Wardogs complete the comeback as they defeat Seneca in a close one 56-53. Miami goes to 2-1 on the season. They will host Catoosa on Thursday at 2:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Indians drops their first game of the year falling to 0-1. Seneca’s next matchup will be when they host the Seneca Invitational from December 7th to 9th. The Indians will face Diamond on Thursday, December 7th time has yet to be determined.