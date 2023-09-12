MIAMI, Ok. — The Miami Wardogs softball team has been on fire as they were 18-3-2 heading into a non-district matchup against the Stilwell Indians Tuesday evening.

The Wardogs win in walk-off fashion with a sac-fly 3-2 in eight innings.

Miami had a 1-0 going into the top of the fifth but, the Indians responded with a double RBI to claim a 2-1 lead. In the bottom of the fifth, a ground ball into centerfield by Faith Lemonds would allow Addy Douthit to score the tying run at 2. Onto the bottom of the eight, Wardogs has runners in first and third with one out. Carly Cook comes up to bat and hits a pop-up into shallow right field, Stilwell gets the out, but can’t get the throw at home and Douthit slides in to score the winning run.

The Wardogs now improve to 19-3-2 on the season and will be back in action on the road visiting the Collinsville Lady Cardinals on Friday, September 15 at 2:30 p.m.