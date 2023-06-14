MIAMI, Ok– This week in Miami, NEO is hosting the Oklahoma High School 8-Man Football All-Star game as they celebrate the 50th anniversary of the event.

The 50th playing of the All-Star game will be played at Red Robertson Field. Plenty of festivities will take place this week leading up to the game.

The two All-Star teams will go head-to-head, Saturday, June 17th at 6:00 p.m.

If you plan on attending, you can expect to see over 70 players who will represent their high schools in the All-Star game while also representing the state of Oklahoma’s best 8-man football players.

We caught up with some of the Green & Gold All-Star players who explained how special it is to be playing in this game and what they’re looking forward to the most in Saturday’s matchup!

Here’s what Gold players; Carson Joe Lovell, Ashton Hawkins, Wyatt Attwood, Caden Humphries, and Executive Director of 8-man football Bruce Harrell had to say.

Carson Lovell said, “I’m really just enjoying it right now, taking everything in while I still can”.

Ashton Hawkins said, “Just taking everything in. It doesn’t really hit you until after everybody says it’s going to hit you, but you don’t feel it until not too long after. So, just trying to not think about it and just do what I can.”

Wyatt Attwood said, “It feels good. Basically what all of them said, just taking it in. What I’m looking most on Saturday is just going and having fun”.

Caden Humphries said, “Like taking in the moment you know, just having fun while we’re here and I definitely look forward to getting the W”.

Executive Director Bruce Harrell said, “”You know about certain guys from certain towns and until you get up here and you’re around them, it’s those relationships you build. I just remember coaching this game 12 years ago and we had a kid that was one of the last one chosen to be on the team and ended up being the MVP of the game. So one thing that I’ll say will happen this week, there will be a player that’s very unexpected that will make a huge play in this game, moments like that, that’s what’s great to see”.

Here’s what Green players; Vcake Wassana, Braxton Street, Jaxon Meyer, Maxx Babcock and Tipton Head Coach Travis White had to say.

Vcake Wassana said, “It feels good to show the younger generation from the small town they can do it. I mean, you can always put your town on the map no matter if you can play. You can play. A college is gonna look for you. I feel like being a role model I am for the younger generation, I think they have more faith in themselves now and what I’m looking forward to is embracing the moment, enjoying it”.

Braxton Street said, “I’m looking to go out there and compete and have fun and hopefully see some great competition.”

Jaxon Meyer said, “It’s cool being here. Like I said earlier, when I was freshmen and I had seniors playing this game and they came out with the W. Hopefully I can do the same. We can do the same on Saturday. It makes me miss football a lot, putting on the pads again, playing with the guys. It’s just it’s awesome. You’re bonding with people. And yeah, you know, get the W hopefully”.

Maxx Babcock said, “I can’t wait to be out there with them and I want to be out there with some new friends I made. Me and the Maud kids, we stayed up last night we were talking, having some fun. The feeling I feel I’d like to say what he said, it makes me really miss football because this is my last time suiting up. But it’s very meaningful to me. You know, it’s like one last ride”.

Tipton Head Coach Travis White said, “On the coaching side of it, we enjoy it. Then to piggyback on what these guys said, is they miss football and it kind of makes you miss your team. It’s not the same. It’s not like being with your guys and your coaching staff but it’s awesome, it’s fun and you’re up here coaching the best of the best. The coaches we have a blast up here the whole week talking X’s and O’s and scheming and, just relaxing and having fun. So it really is a great week that the coaches love doing and it’s a joy to coach these other all stars all the way around”.