SENECA, Mo. — Tuesday night, the Seneca Lady Indians hosted the Miami Lady Wardogs in a cross -state matchup double-header.

The Lady Wardogs were able to separate themselves late in the fourth to win 42-26 over Seneca. Miami improves to 2-1 on the season. They will return home to host Stilwell on Thursday, December 7th at 4 p.m.

While the Lady Indians drop to 1-4 on the year. Seneca will travel to Verona to take on the Lady Wildcats at 6 p.m. on December 7th.