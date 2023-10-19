MIAMI, OK – Miami football’s offense flexed its muscles Thursday night. Wardogs quarterback Sam Lillard and running back Hunter Nichols facilitated much of the offense against Oologah.

In the first quarter, Nichols padded a 7-0 Miami lead with a touchdown after several strong runs in bursting through the secondary. Lillard also found his targets all night long. Finding senior Garrett Walls in the second quarter allowed Miami to put up 29 points to the Mustangs 21.

The Wardogs would end up running away with this game in winning 36-27.

Up next, Miami will host Cleveland on Friday, October 27th.