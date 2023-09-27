MIAMI, Ok. — The Miami Lady Dogs softball team posted an outstanding 24-5 regular season record. Now the Lady Dogs turn their attention to post-season play as they host the Class 4A Regional 15 tournament on Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday afternoon, Miami took on the Dewey Bulldoggers in the regional semifinal game.

The Lady Dogs competed in a tough defensive battle against the Bulldoggers but were able to come out with a 1-0 victory.

Sophomore pitcher D’Naya Green had seven strikeouts on the day allowing only four hits with zero earned runs. The Lady Dogs only run came in the bottom of the third when Dewey walked Green and she stole second base which then gave Carly Cook the green light to steal home for the score.

Miami advances to the Class 4A Regional 15 championship game on Thursday, September 28th at 2 p.m. They will face the winner of the Dewey and Muldrow matchup.