Southern Men’s Basketball Moves on to the MIAA Championship Game

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Missouri Southern Men’s Basketball took down Rogers State 76-70 on Saturday, and secured a spot in the 2020 MIAA Tournament Championship.

The Lions were led by a 24 point effort from Elyjah Clark. Freshman Guard Winston Dessesow added 16 off the bench. Kinzer Lambert, who hit a big three to make it a five point Southern lead in the second half, scored 15 points.

#MIAAMadness Final



MSSU 76

Rogers State 70



Lions rally in the second to win their semifinals matchup! Great game!



Northwest vs Southern. Tomorrow! Championship game! Book it!@mososports @KSNLocalSports @KSNLocalNews @MSSUMensBball #MIAAmb — Kevin Ryans (@OfficialKevRy) March 8, 2020

Rogers State defeated MSSU back in February in Joplin. The victory for the Hillcats snapped a 26-game home win streak for the Lions. Missouri Southern wanted to get back at Rogers State and you can see the emotion throughout the game. It was an intense and physical battle between the two squads. 40 personal fouls were called, and there were three technical fouls as well, two on the Lions.

The experienced MSSU team fought back down by as many as 11 in the game. The Lions dropped 45 second half points to Rogers State’s 33.

Up next for Southern is a battle with No. 1 ranked Northwest in the MIAA Championship. This is the third time the Lions and Bearcats have faced each other this season. Northwest won both outings, one and Joplin and a thriller in Maryville.